Soldotna resident, Mr. Harry Frederick House, Jr., 80, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.
Harry was born June 2, 1939 in Orville, California. He graduated from Kenai Central High School from the Class of 1961. Harry joined the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged. Harry has lived on the Kenai Peninsula since 1947, living in Nikiski, Kenai, Kasilof and Soldotna. He worked for River Quest Auto Car Quest for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Harry Frederick House, III; Sister, Della-Catherine House; brother, Harold House.
He is survived by his daughter, Christa House of Anchorage; grandchildren, Conor House of Anchorage, Hannah House of Clinton, Missouri, Aili House of Clinton, Missouri, and Harry Frederick House IV of Calhoun, Missouri; great grandson, Dominic Lee of Clinton, Missouri; brother, John Charles House of California; ex-wife, Maryam (Gray) House of Anchorage, Alaska.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Harry to the SPCA of the Kenai Peninsula.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online gust book at AlaskanFuneral.com.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.
Harry was born June 2, 1939 in Orville, California. He graduated from Kenai Central High School from the Class of 1961. Harry joined the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged. Harry has lived on the Kenai Peninsula since 1947, living in Nikiski, Kenai, Kasilof and Soldotna. He worked for River Quest Auto Car Quest for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Harry Frederick House, III; Sister, Della-Catherine House; brother, Harold House.
He is survived by his daughter, Christa House of Anchorage; grandchildren, Conor House of Anchorage, Hannah House of Clinton, Missouri, Aili House of Clinton, Missouri, and Harry Frederick House IV of Calhoun, Missouri; great grandson, Dominic Lee of Clinton, Missouri; brother, John Charles House of California; ex-wife, Maryam (Gray) House of Anchorage, Alaska.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Harry to the SPCA of the Kenai Peninsula.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online gust book at AlaskanFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 3, 2020.