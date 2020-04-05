Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heide Marie (Olender) Olson. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Palmer Church of God 2070 Glenn Highway Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heide Marie (Olender) Olson, 37, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 in Palmer, Alaska.



A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Spruce Grove Memorial Park in Kasilof. A celebration of her life and Sunday service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, May 31, the Palmer Church of God, 2070 Glenn Highway, Palmer.



Heide was born May 31, 1982, in Lee's Summit, Missouri, to Michael and Patricia Olender. Heide is dearly loved by her children and family. She loved her children with all her heart. Her greatest gift of all was her unconditional faith in god. Heide has left us all with a song in our hearts. Her love of music was a huge part of her, music was her & she was music. She worshipped, healed, and loved through music. Her voice was the sound of angels. Watching her sing was peaceful, moving, and you could feel it through your soul. She was spontaneous, fun, exciting, caring, loving, and a dreamer.



Heide is survived by her daughter, Cassandra Olender; son, Nathaniel Myers; daughter, La'dierra Mia Olson; son, Elijah Olender; mother, Patricia Olender; father, Michael Olender; siblings, Kelly & Roy Wood, Michael & Nicole Olender, Crystal Olender, Karrie & Mark Leon, and many loved nieces and nephews.



Arrangements were with Peninsula Memorial Chapel.

