Sterling resident, Mr. Helen Inez Ware, 80, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.
I am very sad to say that we lost our Mom, Best Friend, Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Sad to say mom lost her youngest daughter, Debbie Junkert this last April, she was 59 years old. Mom took it very hard.
Helen was born Jan. 11, 1940 in Columbus, Georgia. She was married to Tom Ware for 53 years, we all settled in Sterling, Alaska in 1966 moving down from Anchorage. My parents owned and operated Sterling Auto Parts Shop and Towing and Super-Duper Drive IN for over 30 years, and in that time made a lot of good friend and like other old times, were very involved in the community trying to make Sterling a good place to live and raise a family. Mom was very devoted to the Lord and The Sterling Baptist Church and loved everyone there and her very special friend Silvia Hansen, who she missed a lot when she moved. Mom was also an animal lover who supported many organizations. Her grandchildren and her great grandchildren were her life. Her love for them was deep and unconditional, as with her family in Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom G. Ware; daughter, Debbie M. Junkert; brother Wade Akins; mother, Mrs. Smallwood, and Father Mr. Atkins.
She is survived by her grandsons, Leonard (Stephanie) Dickerson of Sterling, Kyle (Brittney) Dickerson of Sterling and Josh Bennett of Sterling, great grandchildren, Kenzie and Waylon Dickerson of Sterling, Brantley Dickerson of Sterling and Gavin Bennett of Sterling.
