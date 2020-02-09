Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Eugene Stettler. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Graveside service 11:00 AM Veterans Memorial of Soldotna Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Herb Stettler, 88,of Kasilof, passed away Wednesday, 11 Dec 2019, after a short stay at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Anchorage.



Military graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15 at the Veterans Memorial of Soldotna Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. at the Kenai Senior Center with the Rev. Karen Martin-Tichenor officiating.



Herb was born 3 June 1931 to John G Stettler and Irene (Dee) Stettler in Oskloosa, Iowa. He lost his mother in 1935 and he and his sister spent much of their childhood living with their grandparents in Williamsburg, Iowa. Herb had to grow up quickly when his Dad joined the Navy in WWII. After the war his Dad bought a small farm in Rochester, MN and remarried. Herb would spend his summers in Rochester but attended High School In Iowa.



In 1952 he was drafted into the Army and sent to fight in Korea. He was assigned to Company D 279th Infantry as a heavy machine gun operator and saw more than his share of action. His experiences in Korea greatly impacted his life and he was drawn to help fellow Vets through the , AL and the Senior Center. For years, Herb drove Vets to Anchorage for medical services that were unavailable locally. Alaska's frigid winters never deterred him as he harvested and donated road kill moose. He served as the Post 10046 Chaplain and Veterans Service Officer and was recognized as the "Flag expert". He loved to visit area schools and teach flag etiquette and patriotism to the next generation. Herb was also known for his annual Memorial Day recitation of " In Flanders Fields".



In 2012, Herb's trailer caught fire and was a total loss. Generous friends and neighbors raised the funds and donated the labor to build him a new home. Herb couldn't understand that they were simply reflecting the generous volunteer contributions and caring actions that were a large part of his life.



He will be greeted in heaven by his mother, Irene Stettler, his dad John Stettler, his step-mother, Vivian Stettler and his brother–in-law, Ron Remerowski. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Walters, Carol Remerowski, his brother, Glenn (Judy) Stettler and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and their families.



The family wants to thank Hal Smalley, Dave Moynihan, Joe Warchola and the many others who helped Herb live independently in the State he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the and the Soldotna United Methodist Church-Food Pantry program in Herbs name.



