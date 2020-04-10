Soldotna area resident, Howard Creary, 72, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at home.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Howard was a homesteader kid and resident of the Kenai area for 59 years. His family moved to Echo Lake Road in June 1961.
He served in the US Army from 1966-1968 where he served in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor. He retired with a medical disability in 1968.
Howard worked construction as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator including oilfield support for over 30 years at Prudhoe Bay for the BP operations, pads and road maintenance. He also worked for many local contractors on his time off. He was always willing to help if needed, especially for Norris and Sons and his "boss" Shaun Holly for borough roads, grading and snow removal.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace, mother, Anna, and brother, Richard.
He is survived by his brother and his wife, Leo and Judy, and their sons, Brian and Darin. Also survived by cousins and their families, Leona Creary of Soldotna, Edith Creary of Homer, Benny Creary of North Carolina and Joan Estes of Kansas.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 10, 2020