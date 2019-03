Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Lorettia (Miles) Henson. View Sign

Surrounded by family Irene Lorettia Miles Henson went to be in the presence of God on February 24th, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 86. She was greeted in heaven and in the arms of her late husband James "Junior" Henson.



Irene was born on July 2nd, 1932 in Vernon Texas to Walter and Lora Miles. She married James "Junior" Henson Vernon, TX and they raised three sons; Don, David and Jim "Jimbo" and one daughter, Connie. Irene supported her husband's career in the oilfields by moving back and forth from California to Alaska several times throughout their marriage. They made homes in Bakersfield and Carpinteria, CA and Chugiak, Anchorage and Soldotna, AK over the years. She was a good roughneck!



A homemaker for many years, Irene always had a warm, beautiful smile on her face and a happy disposition. She was most often found with a dog or a crochet project in her lap. She also loved to fish.



When Irene out fished all her family in Alaska and was tired of the cold dark winters she moved to Arizona to live out the rest of her life. She enjoyed the beauty of the desert just as much as the mountains of Alaska.



Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lora Miles; husband James "Junior"; son Don, daughter Connie and brothers Willie and Albert. She is survived by her sons; David (Annyce) of Soldotna, AK, and Jim (Helen) of Anchorage, AK; daughter in law Maureen of Soldotna, AK; brother Buddy of Auburn, WA, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



A service and celebration of Irene's life will be held on Monday, March 4th, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary at 2 pm. Surrounded by family Irene Lorettia Miles Henson went to be in the presence of God on February 24th, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 86. She was greeted in heaven and in the arms of her late husband James "Junior" Henson.Irene was born on July 2nd, 1932 in Vernon Texas to Walter and Lora Miles. She married James "Junior" Henson Vernon, TX and they raised three sons; Don, David and Jim "Jimbo" and one daughter, Connie. Irene supported her husband's career in the oilfields by moving back and forth from California to Alaska several times throughout their marriage. They made homes in Bakersfield and Carpinteria, CA and Chugiak, Anchorage and Soldotna, AK over the years. She was a good roughneck!A homemaker for many years, Irene always had a warm, beautiful smile on her face and a happy disposition. She was most often found with a dog or a crochet project in her lap. She also loved to fish.When Irene out fished all her family in Alaska and was tired of the cold dark winters she moved to Arizona to live out the rest of her life. She enjoyed the beauty of the desert just as much as the mountains of Alaska.Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lora Miles; husband James "Junior"; son Don, daughter Connie and brothers Willie and Albert. She is survived by her sons; David (Annyce) of Soldotna, AK, and Jim (Helen) of Anchorage, AK; daughter in law Maureen of Soldotna, AK; brother Buddy of Auburn, WA, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.A service and celebration of Irene's life will be held on Monday, March 4th, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary at 2 pm. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close