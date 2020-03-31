Longtime resident Jack Everett Mize, 76, passed away after a long illness Monday, March 23, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital with his family by his side.
Services will be postponed until a later date.
Jack was born to Elizabeth V. and Frank D. Mize on December 31, 1943 in Alice, Texas. His father brought the family to Soldotna, Alaska following the oilfield. After graduating from Kenai High School Jack went to Aircraft Mechanics Trade School but soon the lure of big trucks led him to long haul trucking. In the 70's he began working for Kodiak Oilfield Haulers (which eventually became Peak Oilfield Haulers) and then CH2MHill until he retired. He was a member of Teamsters Local 959. Jack lived short periods of time in Anchorage and Fairbanks and was a life member of both Tanana Lodge No. 3 in Fairbanks and Kenai Lodge No. 11. He was a proud member of Al Aska Shrine Temple, the Scottish Rite, and the York Rite. Jack loved riding his Harley and belonged to ABATE of Alaska. He also loved having family members and friends at the house for visits and parties.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth V. Mize; father Frank D. Mize; brother Sammy Mize; sister Patricia Leach; grandson Blake Allen Mize; and great granddaughter Anaka (China Blue) Long.
He is survived by His wife Barbara Marie Ashcraft Mize; daughter Audra (Curtis) Winsmann; and son Patrick Mize all of Soldotna; daughters Rebecca (James) McPherson and Lucrecia (Francis) Omar of Georgia; brother Don Mize of Tucson; grandchildren Spencer and Nolan Mize and Heidi Marie Goodwin of Soldotna, Devon, Tres, and Gage Omar of Georgia, as well as 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Al Aska Shrine Center Patient Travel Fund, 1930 E. Northern Lights Blvd. Anchorage, AK 99508
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 31, 2020