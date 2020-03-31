Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Everette Mize. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime resident Jack Everett Mize, 76, passed away after a long illness Monday, March 23, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital with his family by his side.



Services will be postponed until a later date.



Jack was born to Elizabeth V. and Frank D. Mize on December 31, 1943 in Alice, Texas. His father brought the family to Soldotna, Alaska following the oilfield. After graduating from Kenai High School Jack went to Aircraft Mechanics Trade School but soon the lure of big trucks led him to long haul trucking. In the 70's he began working for Kodiak Oilfield Haulers (which eventually became Peak Oilfield Haulers) and then CH2MHill until he retired. He was a member of Teamsters Local 959. Jack lived short periods of time in Anchorage and Fairbanks and was a life member of both Tanana Lodge No. 3 in Fairbanks and Kenai Lodge No. 11. He was a proud member of Al Aska Shrine Temple, the Scottish Rite, and the York Rite. Jack loved riding his Harley and belonged to ABATE of Alaska. He also loved having family members and friends at the house for visits and parties.



He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth V. Mize; father Frank D. Mize; brother Sammy Mize; sister Patricia Leach; grandson Blake Allen Mize; and great granddaughter Anaka (China Blue) Long.



He is survived by His wife Barbara Marie Ashcraft Mize; daughter Audra (Curtis) Winsmann; and son Patrick Mize all of Soldotna; daughters Rebecca (James) McPherson and Lucrecia (Francis) Omar of Georgia; brother Don Mize of Tucson; grandchildren Spencer and Nolan Mize and Heidi Marie Goodwin of Soldotna, Devon, Tres, and Gage Omar of Georgia, as well as 6 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Al Aska Shrine Center Patient Travel Fund, 1930 E. Northern Lights Blvd. Anchorage, AK 99508



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Longtime resident Jack Everett Mize, 76, passed away after a long illness Monday, March 23, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital with his family by his side.Services will be postponed until a later date.Jack was born to Elizabeth V. and Frank D. Mize on December 31, 1943 in Alice, Texas. His father brought the family to Soldotna, Alaska following the oilfield. After graduating from Kenai High School Jack went to Aircraft Mechanics Trade School but soon the lure of big trucks led him to long haul trucking. In the 70's he began working for Kodiak Oilfield Haulers (which eventually became Peak Oilfield Haulers) and then CH2MHill until he retired. He was a member of Teamsters Local 959. Jack lived short periods of time in Anchorage and Fairbanks and was a life member of both Tanana Lodge No. 3 in Fairbanks and Kenai Lodge No. 11. He was a proud member of Al Aska Shrine Temple, the Scottish Rite, and the York Rite. Jack loved riding his Harley and belonged to ABATE of Alaska. He also loved having family members and friends at the house for visits and parties.He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth V. Mize; father Frank D. Mize; brother Sammy Mize; sister Patricia Leach; grandson Blake Allen Mize; and great granddaughter Anaka (China Blue) Long.He is survived by His wife Barbara Marie Ashcraft Mize; daughter Audra (Curtis) Winsmann; and son Patrick Mize all of Soldotna; daughters Rebecca (James) McPherson and Lucrecia (Francis) Omar of Georgia; brother Don Mize of Tucson; grandchildren Spencer and Nolan Mize and Heidi Marie Goodwin of Soldotna, Devon, Tres, and Gage Omar of Georgia, as well as 6 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Al Aska Shrine Center Patient Travel Fund, 1930 E. Northern Lights Blvd. Anchorage, AK 99508Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close