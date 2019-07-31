Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Longtime Alaskan Jack W. Lawson, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home in Nikiski from heart failure.A private family committal service was held at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery.Jack was born Feb. 17, 1931 in Van Buren, Ark. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Apr. 8, 1948 and served until his honorable discharge on Apr. 7, 1957.Jack came to Alaska prior to Statehood with the Air Force. His work in military radio operations took him all over the state. Ultimately falling in love with Alaska, he decided to make it his home and started his family here.Jack moved to Cantwell in the early 1970s, where he built the Jack River Inn/Reindeer Mountain Lodge. Later, around the time of the Intertie, he bought the Lodge and operated it until his wife, Jan's, death in 2006.Jack was a small aircraft pilot and loved flying. Always an adventure seeker, Jack is known to have flown his plane under the Hurricane Bridge not long after it was built.Since his wife's death, Jack has lived full-time with his daughter, Kelly. Though Jack suffered from Parkinson's Disease for many many years, he remained a strong, determined and loving man until the end of his life.Jack's wish was to die with dignity in his own home and his wish was honored. Jack passed away after a beautiful evening with friends at his home with his daughter, Kelly by his side. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley "Jan" Lawson, and daughter, Winnie Lou Lawson Tirmenstein.He is survived by his daughter, Kelly J. Lawson of Kenai; son, Frederick Lawson of Soldotna; granddaughter, Sara Tirmenstein of Soldotna; great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Gaffney of Soldotna; daughter, Angie Sawzak and husband, Brant, and their children, all of Oregon; sister, Susie Scott and husband, Ron; niece, Katy Wade; aunt, Billie Gregory, and cousin, Ron Gregory and his wife, Colleen, all of California.Rather than flowers, the family would like memorial donations sent to ( www.michaeljfox.org ).Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

