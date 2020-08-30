Longtime Soldotna resident Jacqueline Rita Mize, 87, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.



A memorial mass will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Soldotna. Fr. Patrick Brosamer will officiate. Live streaming will be available on Facebook Live at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Soldotna. She will be inurned in Soldotna Community Memorial Park Cemetery following the mass.



Jacqueline was born the youngest of seven children on Dec. 21, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Francis and Gerome Ames. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur in 1949. She was the owner/operator of both Mertz Beauty Shop and Jacks Café in Port Arthur, Texas



She moved to Soldotna in 1976 with her husband, Frank.



Jacqueline was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.



Her son wrote, "She was a warm, kind, loving and generous person. She was a fantastic cook and wonderful homemaker. Her holiday parties were legendary. Her seafood gumbo, tamales, homemade pies and cakes are just some the food she lovingly made from scratch that friends and family will never forget."



Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, daughters, Vicki Gibbs and Lori Mason, son, Clark Long, and granddaughter Damian Johnson.



Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Geoffrey Long of Kenai, Ried Robinson of Ft. Pierce, Fla., and Christopher Robinson of Sterling; daughter, Lisa Simmons of Port Arthur, Texas; grandchildren, Tony Long, currently serving in the U.S. Navy in Rota, Spain, Paul Robinson of Soldotna, Eric Robinson of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Donovan Gibbs of Kenai, Erin Royer, Derek Simmons and Layla Simmons, all of Port Arthur, Texas, and Allen Robinson of Kenai.



Memorial donations may be sent in her memory to Frontier Community Services, 43335 K-Beach Rd., Ste. 36, Soldotna, AK 99669.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

