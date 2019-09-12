Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Sue Starbuck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Sue Starbuck was born August 21, 1942 in Middletown, Ohio to Herbert and Viola (June) Singree. Sue attended Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In her early twenties she traveled to ski the slopes of Monarch ski area where she met her future husband, Donald Glen Starbuck. Together they had two children, Jackie and Darren. Sue was an amazing homemaker for her family, however, when Don began having health issues, in order to hold things together financially, Sue became a book-keeper. She continued to work diligently, having various clients, until the day of her death.

Six years after Don's death, Sue embarked on the adventure of a lifetime. She moved to Alaska to be the bookkeeper for her brother, Jim Singree, at his hotel, restaurant, and lounge. While working for Jim she found the house of her dreams and took on more book-keeping accounts. She loved working from home because she had a terrific view of the Chugach Mountains and Kenai River. She enjoyed immensely watching the bald eagles perched in the trees just below her house. She also enjoyed going for drives with family and friends looking for wildlife, appreciating beautiful houses and landscapes and eating ice cream while watching the water on the Alaskan beaches.

Recently, Sue began making plans to move closer to her daughter and grand-daughters in Wyoming. Much to our sadness but her eternal joy, this move was not to be. Instead, she moved to the eternal kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ on August 30th, 2019 (one week after her 77th birthday).

Sue was a true follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. She not only talked the talk, she walked the walk. Her clients described her as "loyal to a flaw", "a woman of impeccable integrity", "Christ like". She did not believe in speaking negativity about health, life, politics, or others. She was selfless. Her daughter Jackie would describe her as the woman in the Bible who gave away her last cent, knowing the Lord would meet her needs and He always did. She always had an encouraging, upbeat word of wisdom and many came to her for wise counsel. She was quite the prankster with an amazing sense of humor, an incredible wicked laugh, and delightful dancing eyes full of mischief. She has left a giant hole in the hearts of those who knew her.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Jackie Denison, Wyoming, son in law, Wayne Denison, Alaska, daughter in law, Andrea (Mark) Tobey, Texas, grand-daughters, Kaysie (Jon) Barnhart, Montana, and Jessie (Tanner) Haun, Wyoming, grand-sons, Logan (Billie) Denison, Alaska, Christofer Starbuck, North Carolina, Glen Starbuck, Texas, and Darren (Emily) Starbuck Tobey, Kentucky, great-grand-daughters, Jacqueline Barnhart, Adelaide Denison, and Isabella Starbuck, great grand-sons, Chris Jr Starbuck and Ryker Denison. Sue is also survived by her sisters, Cheryl (Gary) Hart, Oregon, and Valeri (John) Wainwright, Oregon, brother in law, Harold (Judy) Starbuck, Colorado, sister in law, Erica Singree, Alaska, and many nieces, nephews and very dear friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Viola, husband, Donald, son, Darren, brother, Jim and great grand-son, Caleb Haun.



