Kenai resident Mr. James "Jim" Alan Shew, 68, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.



A celebration of life will be held in early August on the beach near his home in Kenai, Alaska.



Jim was born March 4, 1951 in Eugene, Oregon. He was a 1969 graduate of Mohawk School in Marcola Oregon and earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University in 1974.



He moved to Kenai in 1974, where he worked for Unocal from 1974 to 1983. In 1983 he moved to Santa Maria, California, then moved to Ventura, California, from 1993 to 1995, then moved to Lafayette, Louisiana, from 1995 to 2000 and Anchorage from 2000 to 2006. In 2006, he retired from Unocal and returned to Kenai, the town he loved.



Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter and spent his retirement years striking terror in the hearts of fish and moose throughout Alaska. He and his wife of 45 years enjoyed spending time outdoors and sharing their love of Alaska with friends and family. He also enjoyed tying flies, building fishing poles, building boats, woodworking, and making things in his shop. Family and friends knew him as "Jim the Fixer" because he was always willing to lend a helping hand.



He was preceded in death by his son, William Elmer Shew; brother Gary Jay Shew; Mother, Louise Pearl Shew (nee Clum); and father Elmer Ellsworth Shew.



He is survived by his wife, Ann Jackson Shew of Kenai; daughter, Erin Kelly Shew of Anchorage; brothers, Nelson (Barbara) Shew of Lebanon, Oregon, Elmer Shew of Marcola, Oregon, Jack Shew of Sutherlin, Oregon and Dennis (Tami) Shew of Springfield, Oregon; aunt, Doris Hart of Eugene, Oregon and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Jim was generous in sharing his time, resources and knowledge with friends and strangers alike. In lieu of donations, his family asks you do a kind deed for someone or share your knowledge of a favorite hobby or skill.



Friends and family will scatter his ashes at some of his favorite fishing and hunting spots around Alaska and in the Mohawk River in Oregon where he learned to fish.



