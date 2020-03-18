Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Aldrich Long. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan resident, Mr. James "Jim" Aldrich Long, 82, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home in Kenai.



No public services will be held per Jim's wishes.



Jim was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Eveleth, Minnesota. He graduated high school in Cotton, Minnesota and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy, working with nuclear weapons on Aircraft Carriers. After his tour of duty, Jim worked for many mining Companies as a millwright in Northern Minnesota. He moved his family from Minnesota to Anchorage in 1974, after growing up in Juneau, Haines and Kodiak. He worked for Alaska Cleaners and retired from Alaska Textiles in 2003. After retiring, he and his wife traveled the lower-48 before returning to his final home in Kenai in 2017. Jim was a member of the NRA, the Masonic Lodge #239 in Eveleth, Minnesota and Order of the Easter Star, Chapter 262 in Biwabik, Minnesota. He loved fishing, snowmaching, hunting, camping, R.V. traveling, gardening, shooting targets and ice fishing.



The family wrote, "Jim enjoyed outdoor adventures with his family and friends, and all his RV travels after retirement with his wife, Janet. He and his wife would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May 2020. He was known for the 1994 Seward Silver Salmon Derby's, "The One That Got Away" award."



He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene Rassio and Aldrich Long and sister, Phyliss Long Hill.



He is survived by his wife, Janet Long of Kenai; son, Jeffery Long of Socorro, NM; daughter, Jennifer (Daren) Munro of Anchorage; brother, Michael (Linda) Long of Duluth, Minnesota; sister, Susan (Alan) Achter of Hermantown, Minnesota. Uncle & Aunt, and cousins in northern Minnesota.



Memorial donations may be made to a Veterans Association of your choice, or any Masonic Lodge. Longtime Alaskan resident, Mr. James "Jim" Aldrich Long, 82, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home in Kenai.No public services will be held per Jim's wishes.Jim was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Eveleth, Minnesota. He graduated high school in Cotton, Minnesota and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy, working with nuclear weapons on Aircraft Carriers. After his tour of duty, Jim worked for many mining Companies as a millwright in Northern Minnesota. He moved his family from Minnesota to Anchorage in 1974, after growing up in Juneau, Haines and Kodiak. He worked for Alaska Cleaners and retired from Alaska Textiles in 2003. After retiring, he and his wife traveled the lower-48 before returning to his final home in Kenai in 2017. Jim was a member of the NRA, the Masonic Lodge #239 in Eveleth, Minnesota and Order of the Easter Star, Chapter 262 in Biwabik, Minnesota. He loved fishing, snowmaching, hunting, camping, R.V. traveling, gardening, shooting targets and ice fishing.The family wrote, "Jim enjoyed outdoor adventures with his family and friends, and all his RV travels after retirement with his wife, Janet. He and his wife would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May 2020. He was known for the 1994 Seward Silver Salmon Derby's, "The One That Got Away" award."He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene Rassio and Aldrich Long and sister, Phyliss Long Hill.He is survived by his wife, Janet Long of Kenai; son, Jeffery Long of Socorro, NM; daughter, Jennifer (Daren) Munro of Anchorage; brother, Michael (Linda) Long of Duluth, Minnesota; sister, Susan (Alan) Achter of Hermantown, Minnesota. Uncle & Aunt, and cousins in northern Minnesota.Memorial donations may be made to a Veterans Association of your choice, or any Masonic Lodge. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.