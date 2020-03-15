Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Daniel Deer. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Daniel Deer, a true Alaskan pioneer, Native American, loving devoted husband and father died peacefully on Friday March 6th. Jim was born on October 3, 1944 in Oklahoma City. He was a sergeant in the Marine Corps serving two tours in Vietnam for a total of eight years. He was awarded the Purple Heart in 1965. He moved to Alaska in the early 70's and met the love of his life Gladys Snow and her two boys in 1975. Jim and Gladys were married in 1976 and Jim became the father of the boys in every way that matters showing them how to be good honorable family men. He was a wonderful example.



Jim also known as "Skinny" worked over thirty years in telecommunications with the majority of his time spent as a cable splicer. He retired in 2002. He then spent countless hours taking meticulous care of his lawn and property. In addition to spending time with his family, friends and dog, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, and sitting by the campfire. Old Milwaukee and a pack of Camels were always close by.



Jim is survived by his wife, Gladys Deer of Soldotna, sons Richard "Lee" (Bev) Martin of Kasson Minnesota and Jeffrey "Lynn" (Jenny) Martin of Newman Lake Washington; Five grandchildren Amanda Lane, Rebecca (Brodie) Kelley, Morgan Martin, Kolby Martin and Zackary Martin. He is also survived by two great grandchildren Opal Lane and Winslo Kelley, as well as another on the way.



Jim was respected and admired by his family, friends, and coworkers. He loved getting as far away as possible from civilization to rest and commune with nature and his Creator. He loved Gladys with a devotion every woman dreams of. The world needs more men like Jim Deer, forever and always a true American Hero.



A memorial service will be held at a date to be named later in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the .

