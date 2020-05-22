James E. (Red) Kenner - January 5, 1934 to May 17, 2020



James E.(Red) Kenner of Kenai passed away Sunday peacefully in his home with his wife, Glenda, his son James, daughter Kathy and grandson AJ beside him. He was 86. Mr. Kenner moved his young family to Kenai in December 1967 from Houston Texas with the Dia-Log Co. to work the Cook Inlet oil boom. In 1982 he left Dia-Log, he started Alaska Pipe Recovery Specialists along with his two business partners Ralph Lockhart and Jack Terrell. A hard working knowledgeable oil field hand, Mr. Kenner spent years doing pipe recovery work in Cook Inlet, the north slope and various other locations around Alaska. Known for his friendly demeanor, trademark red hair, big cigars, and hearty laugh, Mr. Kenner was a devoted family man, friend of many and deeply loved Alaska and his country. He built most of the furniture in his home as he was an avid wood worker. Mr. Kenner was involved with the Snow Shoe Gun Club for years and was an excellent marksman with bench rifles and was a champion trapshooter and a capable gunsmith as well. He loved hunting, fishing the Kenai River with family, friends and relatives from out of state and playing cards, particularly poker and working in the yard. Mr. Kenner was an active man well into his 80's before lung cancer ended his life. Mr. Kenner was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Chris Kenner Janzen in June 2017 and is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Glenda, son James Jr, daughter Kathy, brother Jack L. Kenner of Tyler Texas, grand children Lars, Maggie and Huey Winston, Alex J. Kenner, Jake, Jesse, Sophie Janzen and 6 great grand children. Mr. Kenner will be cremated and have a private celebration of his life by members of his family.

