Longtime Alaskan resident and retired lawyer, James Elliott Fisher (Jim or Jamie – NEVER Jimmy) died peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2020.



A ceremony to celebrate his life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather in groups.



James was born on August 24, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert Miles Fisher and Mary Harper. Jim's father took a job in Dallas, Texas so the family moved. His first job was as a newspaper carrier so he could purchase a pony and pay for feed.



He served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1945-46, mostly in North China. He later served in the US Army from 1952 to 1955 in Korea.



In the middle of his military service he graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1952 with a BA and LL.B.



He arrived in the Territory of Alaska in July 1955; to begin his professional and pro bono community careers in Anchorage. He was elected to the first Alaska legislature in 1959 and served two years. He worked in private practice of law in 1958 in Anchorage. He married Helen Louise (Shaw) Neet on March 30, 1960 and adopted Helen's daughter, Sally Elizabeth Neet (age 2 ½) and moved the family to the Kenai Peninsula in 1960. The family moved into a trailer in Goodrich Trailer Park in Soldotna. Jim and Helen welcomed son, Bruce Elliott Fisher on October 9, 1961. Previously, Jim had been providing legal services to Kenai Peninsula residents on a part-time basis by traveling down from Anchorage. After relocating to the Peninsula, he opened a full-time law practice and soon after added a partner to begin Fisher and Hornaday Attorneys at Law and then later on a partnership with Richard Norris. He also served as the attorney to the City of Kenai from 1961 to 1974. The family moved the trailer to their newly purchased property on Beaver Loop Road. After dissolving the law practice in 1978 he accepted an appointment in Anchorage as US Department of Agriculture Representative under President Carter.



In 1981 Jim and Helen moved from Anchorage to Juneau where he worked for the State of Alaska as an Assistant Attorney General for Governor Sheffield until 1986. While in Juneau, he was involved in many pro bono community, and non-profit organization activities. He and Helen unofficially adopted Corey Mann (14 years old) who was homeless. They welcomed him into their home and guided him through high school graduation.



Jim is regarded as a very generous person and gave of his time and money to countless organizations and fund raisers. If he had $1 in his pocket, he would donate $2.



Over his lifetime he has been involved in some capacity with Operation Statehood, Alaska Mental Health Association, Alaska World Affairs Council, Alaska State House of Representatives, Western Kenai Peninsula Redevelopment Committee, Kenai Chamber of Commerce, City of Kenai Planning Commission, the Bar Association of Alaska, Kenai and Juneau, Anchorage Association of Women Lawyers, Kenai Peninsula Conservation Society, Methodist Church councils in Anchorage and Soldotna, Sunday School Leader, Juneau World Affairs Council, Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, Soldotna historical Society & Museum, Lee Shore Women's Resource and Crisis Center, Chambers of Commerce of Kenai and Soldotna, and League of Women Voters. There may be more that have inadvertently been overlooked.



Jim was an avid reader, loved to listen to local live music, and in his younger years, enjoyed hiking, camping and enjoying Alaska's beauty.



He firmly believed learning was lifelong and participated in the KPC senior student program by attending college classes well into his 80s.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Fisher and parents Robert Fisher and Mary Harper Fisher, and brother Robert Fisher. He is survived by daughter, Sally (Steven) Tachick of Soldotna; son, Bruce (Darlene) Fisher of Kasilof; and adjunct son, Cory Mann; grandchildren, Shane (Elizabeth) Tachick of Seattle, Wash., Spencer Tachick of Seattle, Wash., Benjamin Woodland, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Jasmine Woodland, Anchorage, AK; great-grandchildren, Bianca Rae Tachick (7) and Kaylee Helen Tachick (2).



Jim requested that memorial donations be made to the Women's Resource and Crisis Center, 325 S. Spruce Street, Kenai 99611, or the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, 33955 Community College Drive, Soldotna 99669.



Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 2, 2020.