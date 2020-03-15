Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry Stephens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Henry Stephens 01/13/1930 Fouke, AR James went to be with our Lord February 17, 2020 at his home in Conroe, Texas; surrounded by his family and Helen went to be with our Lord on September 1, 2017. Jim's story began in Fouke, AR the oldest of 4 children to George Louis Stephens and Fonnie Lee Burt. He moved to El Paso, Texas where he met his forever sweetheart Helen, whom he later married in Las Cruses, New Mexico. Jim and Helen welcomed two children Kenneth and Elizabeth while in El Paso, Texas. Jim worked for Southwestern Transfer as a crane operator, he also owned a Phillips Service station in Ysleta, TX. Later the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he worked at Ray's Texaco. The family was living in Anchorage when the 1964 Alaska Earthquake hit. The family moved to Kenai where he worked at Hartley Motors as a mechanic/salesman for Datsun/Nissan cars. He worked for Chenault Enterprises and Union Oil Company on the platforms in the Cook Inlet as well as the Kenai Gas Field, retiring from the oilfield in 1980. At that time, Jim and Helen started operating La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Kenai. The couple left Alaska in 1985, moving to Hobbs, New Mexico, and later moving to Texas to be closer to family. James is survived by his son Kenneth Stephens, daughter Elizabeth Hadden, (Lowell). Grandchildren Jimmy Stephens , Chris Endsley, Toni Barney, Jamie Looney, Randy Stephens, Ranee' Linton, Ricky Stephens, 16 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, brothers, Johnnie and Harry, and sister Mary Evelyn Nuff. The family would like to thank Trinity Hospice for the care and comfort they provided for James. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or your local ASPCA.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Concord Cemetery with Rev. Cal Brannon officiating.



