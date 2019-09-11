Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Lange. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

James 'Jim' Lange passed from this life and entered the presence of the Lord on August 19, 2019.



Jim was born on October 20, 1934 in Martin, North Dakota to Herman and Martha Lange. He had a brother, Leo Lange, who was several years older- Jim always looked up to his brother. The family moved to Lodi, California when Jim was two years old. He grew up in Lodi where he attended grade school and high school. He always shared wonderful memories of growing up on a farm, playing outside, bike riding, and working at his brother's restaurant when he got older.



In October 1951 Jim enlisted in the Navy and served until October 1954. He worked as an aircraft mechanic aboard the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea. While on leave Jim met Mary Jo Griffith - they were married on September 26, 1953.



Jim and Mary Jo (he lovingly referred to her as Jo) had two daughters; Cathy Doss (Dennis) and Nancy Logaburn (Greg). While still a young family and living in Carmichael, California, a neighbor invited them to church, where they gave their hearts to the Lord. Because of this invitation, Jim and Mary Jo have passed on a Godly heritage to their children, their grandchildren, and their great-grandchildren.



Jim retired from McClellan Air Force Base in 1987 where he was a supervisor in the Electrical department. They moved to Alaska in 1997, where they continued serving the Lord at their church, Kenai New Life Assembly of God. Jim enjoyed fishing, traveling, helping others, working in his garden, and visiting with family and friends. The thing he enjoyed most though, was eating delicious food with anyone and everyone! Jim had a work ethic that was unbelievable, along with his sense of humor, and he could make anyone laugh!!! His knowledge and willingness to help anyone with a project was one of his best attributes! His most important legacy though, is his love of the Lord - he will be missed by all!



Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai assisted the family. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 11, 2019

