Lifelong Alaskan James R. "Jim" Showalter, 84, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at home near Soldotna.



A graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Kenai City Cemetery. Pastor Meredith Harber of the Christ Lutheran Church will officiate. A celebration of his life will follow the burial at the American Legion in Kenai.



Jim was born Mar. 18, 1936 in Old Town Kenai with Grandma Miller as the midwife. He attended Kenai Territorial School through the 8th grade and his received his GED as an adult. He began his service in the U.S. Navy in 1956. He served aboard the U.S.S. Hancock, an aircraft carrier, and was discharged in 1960.



After his discharge he began working for Standard Oil at Swanson River. In 1966, he then worked at Granite Point until 1970. From 1971-75, he worked for Colliers in Nikiski.



Jim was also a commercial fisherman, fishing from 1974-2017. He fished for herring in Kodiak, halibut in Homer and salmon in Cook Inlet. He also served on the Kenaitze Tribal Council from 1984-2004, and a Tribal Judge from 1996-2003. He was also involved with the Kenai Native Association and with the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank. He retired in 2017 from commercial fishing and was voted Fisherman of the Year at Industry Appreciation Days.



Jim was a member of the Russian Orthodox Church. He enjoyed flying his Super Cub from the mid-1960s until 2005. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and any outdoor activity.



His family wrote, "After years of never wanting pets, Jim finally relented and got a small family dog in the 1980s. He grew to love that dog and had many more through the years. He enjoyed feeding the mallard ducks and sandhill cranes that migrated each summer, and he was in the process of spoiling the three chicken they had.



"His son, James Jr., spent his summers fishing with his dad starting when he was 8 and continued that tradition until he was around 20 years old. He was able to learn all of his skills from not only fishing, but also hunting with him as well."



"His daughter, Jennifer's, favorite memories were of ice fishing in front of their house. There he would get all of the fishing gear ready to catch trout. His knowledge of fishing will always be with the family. Her dad helped inspire her work with Native people and the Kenaitze Indian Tribe."



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Nadia Showalter, siblings, Ward Showalter, Jay Showalter, Hazel Showalter, Emery Showalter, Bobby Showalter and Hilma Bocatch, and grandson, Paul Walluk.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Showalter of Soldotna; daughter, Jennifer Yeoman and her husband, Jason of Kenai; son, James Showalter, Jr. and his wife, Jen, of Soldotna; granddaughters, Amber Harless of Wasilla, Gracie Oseuk and Nadia Walluk, both of Anchorage, Landen Showalter of Soldotna, Jalyn, Jenna, Mylee and Dawson Yeoman, all of Kenai; sister, Adeline Chaffin of Kenai; and many other extended family members.



Rather than flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be sent to the Kenaitze Fisheries Program, P.O. Box 988, Kenai, AK 99611.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

