Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333

Lifelong Alaskan and Kenai resident Jamilyn Pribbenow, 27, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home.



A private ceremony will be held.



Jami was born Aug. 25, 1991 in Soldotna. She graduated from Soldotna High School Class of 2014.



Jami volunteered over the years for the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, River City Wellness Center, Priceless Alaska and Kalifonsky Christian Center, where she was also a member.



Her family wrote, "Jami brought joy to everyone she met. Her laugh and smile allowed people into her heart where she shared her true self and gave people the chance to see "disabled" in a new, loving way. Her love of those around her was reflected in the twinkle of her eyes and her voice from her heart.



Jami was her Mom's best friend. They spent as much time as possible cuddling, talking, sharing quiet moment and wickedly funny jokes. Jami loved having amazing adventures and enjoyed time outside on the beach, taking drives, going to Homer to see the boats, walk the boardwalk, look at the birds and water. Jami also loved to ski, paddle board and go on cruise ships.



Family meant everything to Jami. One of her favorite places was Papa and Nana's farm where she enjoyed helping Papa with the baby goats, rabbits, chickens and dogs. She recently was at her uncle's wedding on Waikiki Beach on Kenai Lake in Cooper Landing, a favorite place family and friends met to spend time together during the summer months.



Jami drew out the kindness in those she met. It was easy to make a connection with her and want to be a part of her life. For those lucky enough to have known Jami, we are forever better people."



Her family includes her Papa and Nana, Kadin, Jaron, Q, Coltyn, Aunty Meagan and cousin Sebastian, Sarah and cousins Kezia Joy and baby James, Ginger, Karyn and the boys, Danielle and the boys, her adventure buddy and brother Joshua, and her best friend Mom Gretchen, and others too numerous to list!



Her closest friends were Amy, Noelle, Shelly V, Kathy, Rachel, Lee Anne, Jasmin, Kelsie, Amanda and Grey and Sian, and others too numerous to list as well!



Rather than flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be sent to Priceless Alaska at



