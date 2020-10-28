Sparks, NV resident Janice Carol (Zimmerman) Fairchild died on 10/18/2020 at 81. Janice was born 10/29/1939 in Mt. Gilead, OH where she lived all through school, graduating 1957. She married classmate Bob Fairchild in 1958. They lived in Mass, NE, OH, AK and retired and moved to NV. Jan and Bob had a good life in Alaska, helped in building a home in the woods and raising their two children there. Jan loved her family, enjoyed work and especially loved retirement. Jan enjoyed working for Kenai School District, State of Alaska, and Federal Government. She also operated a secretarial service out of her home. Janice retired in 1985. Retirement lent lots of time for trips with Bob to auto races, bluegrass festivals, visiting family and friends. Janice enjoyed visiting the senior centers on her trips and sharing craft projects with her new friends. She enjoyed reading true stories, crafts(esp. x-stitch), puzzles, playing cards, casinos, and bike riding. Janice was preceded in death by her father Robert N. Zimmerman and her mother Martha M. (Hart) Zimmerman. She is survived by her sisters Bobbi Dickey (Dave),NV; Dottie Shoaf (Allen), FL; Jeannine Zimmerman, OH and brother John Zimmerman (Pam), OH. Husband Robert E. Fairchild, NV; son Robert D. Fairchild (Jeannette), AK; daughter Karen L. Fairchild, NV and grandchildren David Vasilie (Sadie) great grandson Anthony & great, great grandson Mylo, NV; Nathan Boggs (Ghie), SC; Kirt Boggs, great granddaughter Serenity, great grandson Corbin, TX; Joshua Braunreuther, NY. A celebration of Janice's life will be held at a later date.

