Kenai resident Jean Ann Widmayer, 83, passed on to be with Jesus in her own bed after fighting illness for years on Jan. 28, 2020.



Services are yet to be determined.



Jean Ann was born June 21, 1936 to Nina Jean and Edgar Elijah Watts in Midland, Texas. She grew up in Midland and married Noel Widmayer on Feb. 28, 1959. He joined the Air Force and became a pilot in the Air Force. During their military time, Jean Ann and the boys followed Noel to air bases in Texas, California, Germany and New Mexico.



In 1971, the family moved to Alaska, where they lived in Anchorage, King Salmon and Kenai. While in King Salmon, Jean Ann worked at several jobs. She was a staff member at the King Salmon Air Base Exchange, she cleaned apartments for the FAA and did several summers in commercial beach fishing with a good friend.



After moving to Kenai, Jean Ann and Noel retired in a home that they had built for their retirement.



Jean Ann enjoyed reading, crafts and cooking. She was also a member of the Kenai Christian Church.



She leaves behind her husband, Noel A. Widmayer; sons, Kent Widmayer of Fairbanks, Alaska and Kurt A. Widmayer of Loveland, Colo.; and a sister Shirley Brown of Edmond, Okla.



Jean was preceded in passing by a sister, Sharon Caruso.



Arrangement were handled by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.



