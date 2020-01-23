Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne MacPhee Jackinsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne MacPhee Jackinsky, 90, of Kasilof, passed away on January 15, 2020 with family by her side.



Jeanne was born in Portland, Oregon on February 20, 1929 to Donald and Adelaide MacPhee, the youngest in a family of four sisters and one brother. Mom had fond memories of her family's house in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood of Portland, their deep involvement in the Free Methodist church, and their summer beach house facing Twin Rocks on the Oregon Coast, a place she cherished and returned to over the years.



In her young adulthood she was a student at Los Angeles Pacific University and worked as a telephone operator before meeting George Jackinsky, a charming fisherman from Alaska. When he proposed, Mom responded, "Yes, as long as we don't live in Alaska."



Jeanne adapted well to frontier life in Alaska. Their first home was a one-room tent on the bluff overlooking the Cook Inlet between Kenai and Kasilof, graduating to a 2-room tent the following summer. She cared for both a brown bear cub and a moose calf, retrieved clothes from a clothesline wearing snowshoes, scared moose away with a broom, and killed a chicken hawk with a Winchester 405, the dead chicken still in its claw.



Jeanne and George Jackinsky were married 67 years. They homesteaded in Kasilof and built a lovely hilltop home on a wooded lake where they raised four children, held three weddings, buried six dogs, and hosted numerous church baptisms.



Mom worked as the first full-time secretary of Tustumena Elementary School in Kasilof for 26 years, a job she thoroughly loved. She also served at the Kasilof Public Library and in various roles at Kasilof Community Church including playing the organ for many years.



Jeanne is survived by her children, Traci Davis (Bill), Craig Jackinsky (Carmen), Lisa Jackinsky, and Jon Jackinsky (Kimberley); grandchildren Molly, Bill, and Dan Davis, Iris Sipes, Cameron and Hunter Jackinsky, and Shay Wearly; brother Donald MacPhee; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by grandson, Tom Davis, and husband, George Jackinsky.



The family appreciates the kindness showed by many to Mom in her last years.



