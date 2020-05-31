Soldotna resident, Mr. Jerry Albert Hutchings, 77, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
Graveside Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 5th, 2020 at The Kenai City Cemetery. A BBQ will follow services. Pallbearers will include Jared Hutchings, Keegan Washburn, Jason Hutchings and Phill Hutchings.
Jerry was born October 9, 1942 in Seattle, Washington. He moved to Alaska in 1952. He was a Jack of All Trades. Jerry loved classic cars and reading his Bible.
The family wrote, "Jerry was a loving father of 9 children and 24 grandchildren. He died after losing a battle with cancer. He will always be remembered as a loving and hard-working man who would do anything for his grandchildren. The family would like to thank his doctor and nurses at Central Peninsula Hospital for their exceptional are during his final hours."
He was preceded in death by his father Leon Albert Hutchings, mother, Mary Elizabeth Logan; daughter, Anda Bostock; brother, Wesley Hutchings; grandson, Josh Hutchings, brother, Phillip Hutchings and sister, Rheta Mae Hutchings.
He is survived by his brothers, Paul Hutchings of Soldotna, David Hutchings of Soldotna, and Timothy Hutchings of Oregon; sisters, Esther Wood of Novinger, Missouri, Sharon Gardiner of Spanish Fork, Utah, and Joyce Hicks of Utah; daughters, Penny Pattinson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Katrina Gibson of Alaska, Tonya Benson of Alaska, and Misty Frank of Alaska; sons, Lonnie Hutchings of Arizona, Johnny Hutchings of Wyoming, Jerry Lee Hutchings of Utah, and Jared Hutchings of Alaska; grandchildren, Cheyanna, Carson, Corey, Austin Albert, Anne Marie, Keegan, Kaleb, Megan, Serena, Chelsea, Tyson, Brittney, Lauren, Austin, Brock, Ashi, Shonna, Sam, Tyler, Seth, Reese, Alexis, and Miles.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 31, 2020.