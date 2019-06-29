Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry D Stephens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry D Stephens, died November 1, 2018 in the hospital at Jacksonville, Florida. He was 86 years old and had a livelong struggle with diabetes. Jerry was the last survivor of eight children of Floyd and Maybell Stephens.

Jerry was born in Tulsa Oklahoma on July 9 1932. He married Lillian shaw on November 27, 1952. Jerry, Lillian and two children moved to Kenai, Alaska in 1967 and Alaska has been their home (Away from home) ever since.

Jerry worked for Otis Engineering for 28 years and the company moved Jerry and his family all over the world, starting in Venezuela in 1972 where they had their third child.

Jerry and Lilian have three children:

Norman F Stephens, wife Susan Stepens, with four children: Kelie, Beckie, Wendy, Stephanie and three grandchildren.

John W Stephens, wife Dr. Rebecca Stephens, with two children, Sean and Katie and two granddaughters.

Laurie Means, husband Alfred Means and daughgter, Jade.

Jerry loved Alaska and always returned to fish in the summers. Fishing was his passion and he and Lillian became hosts for the Soldotna Hustorical Museum compound for many summers. Their faithful oversight was a much appreciated help in preserving the Homestead story and the original Homestead cabins of Soldotna.

A memorial will be celebrated on Jerry's birthday, July 9th at Soldotna Memorial Park, 600 W. Redoubt Ave, at Three o'clock pm. There will be a potluck at the Soldotna Historical Museum t 5:00 pm. Most of the Stephen's family will be there to greet everyone and celebrate by walking down Jerry's memory lane. They would lvoe to see you all so please come and bring a dish if you are able.

