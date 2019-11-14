Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Dean Mercer. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Dean Mercer, age 82 of Soldotna, Alaska passed away on November 9, 2019. There will be a celebration of his life at the Caribou Restaurant, 45015 Kalifornsky Beach Road, on Thursday November b14, 2019 from 12:pm to 3:00pm. He was born in Brownwood, Texas to Clark and Elsie Mercer on November 24, 1936. Jerry moved to Alaska in 1968 and lived all over the state before finally settling down in Sterling. He had a passion for life which he lived to the fullest, remaining active, enjoying his favorite activities up to the day of his passing. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing, flying his airplanes, including the occasional crash, spending time with his family and classic cars, especially his 1957 corvette! Jerry competed in and completed the Iditarod in 1977 and 1978. Known best for his perfect hair, Jerry was also known as a generous loving man that never met a stranger. Working as a self-employed general contractor, (Mercer Company). He built or remodeled buildings all over the state of Alaska, making numerous friends along the way. Jerry had a quote attributed to Helen Keller that was known to hang on his office wall stating, "Life is a Daring Adventure, or Nothing at All!". All who knew Jerry would agree that he exemplified living the adventurous life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by wife Cynthia Mercer, son Bobby Mercer, his parent Clark and Elsie Mercer, and brother Jack Mercer. Jerry is survived by his daughter Terre and her husband Luis Canales of Branson, MO, son Joe Mercer and his wife Michelle of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Donna and Lynn Jenkins of Burleson, TX, son Lonnie Mercer of Anchorage, AK son Stephen Mercer of Anchorage, AK, daughter Amanda Mixon of Houston, TX, daughter Renee Mixon of Houston, TX, 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019

