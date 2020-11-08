Jerry Lee Fate of Nikiski died October 23, 2020 with his wife of 59 years by his side at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, AK. He was 79 years young.



He was born February 7, 1941 to Russell and Lois Hennis Fate. He entered the Air Force in 1958 and retired from Elmendorf AFB in 1978. He then moved his family to Soldotna and later relocated to Nikiski where he worked for Unocal Chemical, retiring in 2000.



He enjoyed Rving around Alaska, Canada, and to the lower 48 visiting family and friends along the way, winter picnics, and summer camping trips to his favorite spot, Kenai Lake. He also enjoyed watching the local wildlife around his home and telling stories all about it to the kids.



Jerry was a faithful husband and proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Linda Fate, daughters Judith (Phil) Jones of Green Valley, AZ and Karen Block of Bowie, MD, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 brothers, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents Russell Fate and Lois Graham.



The family would like to thank the HERO'S of Nikiski Fire Station #2 for their assistance and support during this difficult time. Central Peninsula Hospital ER, ICU, and Med/Surg for their professional and compassionate care. Dr Mullins and staff, Margaret Johnson at Alaska Heart and staff also the many others who have helped along the way.



He will be laid to rest at Ft. Richardson National Cemetery with grave side services, details still pending.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 8, 2020.