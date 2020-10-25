Kenai resident Jerry Nolton Peter, Jr. departed his life on Oct. 12, 2020 at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.



A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Kenai United Pentecostal Church, mile 16.5 Kenai Spur Hwy. Rev. Rodney Wicker will officiate.



Jerry was born Mar. 20, 1960 in Anchorage to Jerry N. Peter Sr. and Feona Allowan Peter Standifer.



He was a commercial fisherman in Tyonek for many years. He worked for Bob and Shirley Eckstrom in Shirleyville for many years as a tender. Jerry also took care of vehicle and equipment maintenance for Shirleyville camp lodge. In the mid 1990s he moved to Kenai. He married Mary Jennifer Eaddy in 2000 and they made Kenai their home.



Jerry was known as "Uncle Jerry" or "Uncle Jug" to all the children. He was forever babysitting day or night for whomever needed it. It never mattered why, he was always happy to do it. He loved all children unconditionally, and he was loved by them. It was often said, "Jerry needs a huge nursery full of kids and a never empty bank account to go with it." Jerry will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew him.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, June Evans, Ethal Musgrove and Reka Mishakoff, brothers, Andy and Richard Peter.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Eaddy of Kenai; sisters, Vera Trenton, Annie Peter, Emma Constantine, and Elsie Roehl; brothers, Samuel Peter and Gordon Peter; stepfather, Bill Standifer; stepson, Leonard Trenton and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent in memory of Jerry to, the Boys and Girls Club of Tyonek, 46185 C Street, Tyonek, AK 99682.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 25, 2020.