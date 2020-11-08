Longtime resident John "David" Scott, also known as "Scotty", passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Soldotna, Alaska with his beloved wife Lynda, of almost 63 years and family by his side. He was 80 years old.



David was born September 18, 1940 in Columbus, Mississippi to John Bruce and Ella Winifred Scott but grew up in San Angelo, Texas. David was a hard worker and could always be found building or fixing something. His first job was delivering the San Angelo Standard Times newspaper. He would throw the paper in the morning, go to school, and then head to the moccasin factory to work until midnight. Later he went on to work at a paint and body shop which is where he was working when met the love of his life, Lynda Albert. On December 14, 1957, at only 16 and 17 years old, they ran away to Mexico and got married. Upon returning, David partnered with his dad and worked at Scotty's Welding and then moved on to work in the oilfield in Texas.



In 1967 he packed his wife and three small children up and drove to Alaska where they made their home on the Kenai Peninsula. David worked at Coastal Drilling which later turned into Kenai Drilling. He commercial fished fora couple of summers and then went out to work at Colliers/Unocal for turnarounds. After a back injury in 1994, he retired. ln 2000, he and Lynda bought a farm in Delta Junction and moved up there to produce hay and play on the farm for 13 years. In 2013, they decided to move back to Sterling, Alaska to be closer to family.



David loved to hunt, weld, build stuff, and was always wheelin' and dealin'. He was a Lions Club member for many years and loved to tell a good story (or two or three) to anyone who would listen and sometimes to those who didn't want to.



He is survived by his wife, Lynda Albert Scott of Sterling, Alaska. ln addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John Scott (Jackie) of Idaho, Julie Snider of San Angelo, Texas and Jan Scott of Soldotna, Alaska. Grandchildren, Julia Horstman (Alan), Kyle Ross (Leslie)all of Soldotna, Alaska, Austin Kay of Anchorage, Alaska, Jason Snider (Royal) and Jeremy Snider (Aiex) all of San Angelo, Texas. Great-grandkids, Annie, Caeton and Haedyn Horstman, Adam and Madison Ross, all of Soldotna, Alaska. Jameson Snider and Alina and Jace Snider, all of San Angelo, Texas; sister, Sue Chance; and niece, Vona Hudson, both of San Angelo, Texas.



David is preceded in death by his parents, John Bruce and Ella Winifred Scott, sister, Peggy Hudson and nephew, Jim Scott.



The family will be holding a private memorial. Cards and flowers may be sent to Lynda Scott at 311 Lupine St. Soldotna, AK 99669.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 8, 2020.