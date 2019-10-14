Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G "Ozzie" Osborne. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Kenai resident John G. "Ozzie" Osborne, Sr., 78, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Alaska Regional Hospital from complications of a cardiac arrest.



Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at New Life Assembly of God, 209 Princess Ln., Kenai. Viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church. Pastor Stephen Brown will officiate, and Ron Roberts will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow the service at Spruce Grove Memorial Park in Kasilof, where military honor will be performed at 3:00. A potluck, sharing of memories and stories will follow the burial at the American Legion Post 20 in Kenai. Please bring a dish to share.



Ozzie was born Jan. 15, 1941 in Los Angeles, Calif. where he grew up. He then proudly served in the



Started an adventure and moved to Alaska in 1968 with the blessing from his Granddad. Living all over the Kenai Peninsula before making Kenai his home in 1973. He was a very skilled machinist and millwright by trade and worked mostly in the oil fields since arriving in Alaska.



There were many organizations he enjoyed being part of. A few years were spent as a Boy Scout Leader - Scoutmaster on the Peninsula. Oz was on the Peninsula Oilers Board and he tried hard to never miss a game. He was former Grand President of the Pioneers of Alaska in 2012. Also he was a leading Knight and Trustee for the Elks Lodge and he was a distinguished member of the American Legion post 20 of Kenai.



Ozzie served on the Kenai Planning and Zoning Commission in the 80's and also the Kenai City Council in 2002.



One of his favorite daily routines was keeping up with Facebook and giving daily weather reports while drinking coffee at the Legion. Summertime in Alaska was his favorite time of the year. He did love working in the garden or greenhouse.



His family wrote, "Ozzie was a true patriot. He loved God, his family, Alaska and America. He had many friends as he truly never met a stranger. He had the gift of gab and was always happy to get together with family and friends.



"We were not ready to say goodbye but take comfort in knowing his soul was at peace when Jesus called him home. Ozzie was loved dearly by so many and his loss will be felt deeply in our community. We love you and will miss you, Dad."



Ozzie was preceded in death by his first wife, Paula Louise Osborne and oldest son, John G. Osborne, Jr.



He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jenny and James Miller, Julie and Dave Hubbard, Joyce and Seth Rawson, Jamie and Tony Gabriel, and son Jason and his wife Marie Osborne.

Grandchildren; Joy Dean, Christina Hansen, Tonya Baszner, Amanda Feeley, James and Thomas Meiswinkel, Erica Chilla, Nikki Staton, Sarah Brown, Manessah Ellis, Rebekah Sanders, Nathaniel, Elo, and Joshua Osborne, Morgan Mussman, Michael J. and Mavrick Gabriel, McCormic and Jasmine Osborne. Numerous great-grandchildren and cousins. Also his sister's Betsy Palm and Dottie Sims.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

