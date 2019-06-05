Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Goulding

September 28th 1950 to June 24th 2017



John grew up with his parents, two sisters and brother in Alturas CA, where he knew his future wife Suzy as his youngest sister's friend and his future in-laws as his HS teachers. John was an incredibly talented and hard-working man, capable of figuring out most things he set his mind to with a book and practice. From managing shoe stores in California to becoming the Capitan of the Miss Maria in Alaska John worked his ass off. He was an artist, ultimately finding his medium in wood. Throughout the Northwest the beautiful and functional furniture, cabinets, and homes that he's built will last generations. If you've ever visited Heceta Head Lighthouse or the Monterey Bay Aquarium you've probably seen his work. The love that John's wife and daughter felt from him was unparalleled. When Celeste was born John became a committed father and moved to Deadwood OR with his small family. John and Suzy homesteaded in Deadwood for 13 years, raising their daughter. They moved to Terrebonne when Suzy was hired as the Special Education teacher for Culver Elementary. John claimed to dislike people, yet he was a hilarious and reliable friend to many. Somehow always was available to help a neighbor or friend, however begrudgingly. His laugh and his jokes will live on in all that ever saw him having a good time. He rarely told people goodbye, rather favoring the phrase "be good", so we'll do our best to be good and continue on.

John died after being hospitalized five days in Bend OR following a fall from the roof at his home of 14 years in Terrebonne. He is survived by his mother Betty Hough, his siblings Kathleen, Michael, and Kristeen Goulding, his wife Suzy Tignor and daughter Celeste Goulding, along with his fourth female black lab with a three letter name beginning with I, Isa. They will be collecting stories and photos of John to go together in a memory book celebrating his life while coming up on the second anniversary of his passing this June. If you would like to send something, or receive a copy of the book, please reach out at

