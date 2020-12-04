John Henry Rarick, 78, of Krugerville, TX, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Denton, TX. John was born May 2, 1942 in St. Paul, MN to Leonard Rarick and Mary Shave. John married Janet Gay Sullivan on July 23, 1971 in Soldotna, AK. John served in the Navy.
John is survived by his wife Gay of Krugerville, TX; sons, Tom Riley and wife Kelley of Collinsville, TX, Jim Riley and wife Debbie of Pecos, TX, Jerry Riley and wife Shauna of Phoenix, AZ, and Todd Sellner and wife Sonya of Beloit, WI; daughter, Loretta Riley of Frisco, TX; nine grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Woody Baker and husband Bill of St. Cloud, MN, Ruth Lacher of Colorado Springs, CO, and Judy Galvin of Denver, CO.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary; brothers, David, Jim, Tom, and Mike Rarick; sisters, Mary Jo Koch, Patsy Rarick, Kathleen Lahr, and Sue Holman.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX with J.T. Riley officiating. A committal service will be 11:30AM on December 10, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to have donations made in John's honor to the Samaritan's Purse, a humanitarian aid organization, at samaritanspurse.org
