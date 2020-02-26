Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Standefer. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary



John Michael Standefer, 68, died on February 21, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date where John has instructed us to provide free coffee & donuts.



He was born on June 12, 1951 to John Carl (Jelly) Standefer and Leta Belle (Maxey) Standefer in McAlister, Oklahoma.



He was proud of his Oklahoma heritage where family values are deeply engrained, and patriotism abounds. He proudly served as a Corpsman in the



John arrived in Alaska in the 70's having ridden his Harley from California to Seldovia with his trusty rescue Dalmatian Pete perched on the back. He immediately felt at home in Alaska and embraced all it had to offer. His work history included logging and commercial fishing, some in the remote wilderness of Alaska. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic, and craftsman. He had an eye for photography. He left his mark on the Kenai/Soldotna community where he worked as a Physician Assistant, including at his walk-in clinic MEDEX, which he and his wife owned and operated from 1997 through 2001. As a PA-C, his honesty and sense of humor endeared for life those he served.



John loved his family and had an extra soft spot for kids. He loved messing with horses: moose hunting on the Tustumena Bench, haying, fencing, and play-days at the rodeo grounds with family and friends. He took pleasure in simple things: a setting sun, a baby's smile, a cloud formation. Always quick to laugh and engage in a practical joke. He valued honesty, integrity, and hard work and passed down those traits to his kids. He was very humble and never took himself too seriously.



His wife Debbie writes, "I am heartbroken at the loss of my love and best friend, but I am relieved that he no longer suffers the ravages of Alzheimer's. John lived every day and didn't want this disease to define him. His decline over the past 12 years has been slow torture. I am hopeful that a cure can be found in my lifetime. I am forever grateful for the support from our family and this community. Thank you to all the caregivers for your compassion, care, and your devotion to seeing that his final months were lived with dignity and respect. John and I are truly blessed with your love."



He was preceded in death by his parents, John Carl and Leta Belle Standefer and his brother, Jimmy Darrel Standefer.



John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah Ann (Hutchens) (Kimple) Standefer; his children, Rena Megan Sanger (Darren) of Soldotna and John Garland Standefer of Kenai; and those he raised as his own, Dillon Hubert Kimple (Krista) and Monica Ann Ellis (Ethan) of Kasilof; grandkids, Dillon Alexander Kimple, Dylan Jon Ryser Rowland Jr., Anara Brook Kimple, Kazen Lane Giesler, and Jacob Thomas Anderson; and great-grandson, Jesse Alexander Kimple. He was especially close to his nephew, Michael Shea Standefer of Kasilof and niece, Shara Diane Montoya of New Mexico, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



