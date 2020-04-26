Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OBITUARY OF JOHN ROBERT PALM



John Robert Palm passed away peacefully of cancer at the age of 75 on April 11, 2020, at his home in Winter Haven, Florida. John was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 2, 1945. In 1963 he graduated from Dyer High School in Dyer, Indiana. In 1964 he joined the U.S.



In 1983 John was living in Las Vegas when a friend who was moving to Alaska asked him to drive up with him. When he arrived in Alaska he fell in love with it and stayed. He worked construction for several years, then joined the Alaska Department of Corrections in 1988. In 2001 he met his future wife Jane; they married in 2002 and he moved to Fairbanks. He retired in 2006, at which time they moved to Florida.



He was a member of the Four Lakes Veterans' Association, the Masons, the American Legion, and the Four Lakes Fish and Friends Club. He loved golfing, square dancing, scuba diving, and fishing. He particularly liked taking others out to experience fishing – "for the smiles" he would say.



He was preceded in death by his parents John and Julia Palm and his brother Richard Palm.



He is survived by his wife Jane Palm, daughters Tresa Knutson, Terri Franklin, Kristi Armbruster, Angela Chiment; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his brother and sister-in-law Charles and Betty Palm and sister Karen Reynolds, and other family members.



Memorial donations may be made to Esophageal Cancer Support, Inc. at 11284 Reed Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

