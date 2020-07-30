Johnnie Arthur Stolz I (Candy Man), 77, of Nikiski, Ak, passed away on July 3rd after a valiant battle with cancer.

Johnnie was born on August 19th, 1942 to Thelma McConell and Louie Stolz in St. Maries, ID. After graduating from Kellogg High School in 1960, he went into the Logging Industry. In 1967 he was drafted into the Army, 3D Armored Division, he served in Germany until 1969 where he was Honorably discharged and returned to Idaho to continue working in the logging Industry. 1974 the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he worked for Enstar as a mechanic for a few years before moving to Nikiski to continue work as a mechanic.

In 1963, he married his love Judith Holbrook, and they wed in 1970, going on to have two children, Jack and Johnnie Stoll II.

Johnnie is survived by his two sons; Jack Stolz and Johnnie Stolz II; his sisters, Linda Superman and Sharon Lamb and numerous nephews and nieces.

proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Harold Stolz, Phillip Stolz, Timothy Stolz, Sister Sandy Jones and his life long love Judith Stolz.



Services will be announced at a future date.



