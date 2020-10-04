It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jone (Joan) Merie Brandenburg.

Jone was born to Otha Lee Cooper and Grace Lee Ellison Cooper in Wichita Falls, TX on May 30, 1940. She was the fifth of seven children.

She married Robert (Bob) Brandenburg on May 31, 1960 and had four children. Bob moved to Alaska in 1966 and brought Jone and three kids in 1967. They moved from Anchorage to Kenai in 1968, Jone worked a Alaska State Bank, and Bob worked with oilfield platforms and gas field. Their last son was born in Kenai in 1969, and left with his family in 1977, ending up in Grandfalls, TX.

As well as being a bank teller, Jone had been a personal caregiver, ran the T-Stop in Grand Falls, and helped her husband Bob run oilfield maintenance.

She was awarded citizen of the year in Grandfalls, she was homeroom mother for 12 years for her son John's class. She was also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader in Alaska and also in Grandfalls.

Jone is preceeded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, brothers Roy (Weasel), Samuel (Rudy), Charles (Debo), Sisters Billy Joe and June and great great granddaughter Emberly.

She is survived by her brother Ray (Seedie) and wife Tatyana, of Anchorage, AK, her children Robby and wife Polly of Timberon, NM, Del of Grandfalls, TX, Gillie of Midland, TX and John of Kenai, AK.

She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, an expected great granddaughter in October, plus all the other kids that called her Grannie Jone, several nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.

She loved everyone very much, and will be missed by so many.



