Joseph Edwin "Ed" Back was born September 29, 1928, to Joseph Helmer and Marion Eliza (nee Nixon) Back in Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada, and died at the age of 91 due to natural causes December 23, 2019 in Soldotna, Alaska. Ed married Pauline Audrey Britt September 20, 1951 in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and moved to Soldotna with his family in 1958 while working on a seismograph crew exploring for oil. When his eldest son began school, he started a furnace and appliance repair business (Ed's Appliance) in the early 1960's, and performed contract work for Anchorage Natural Gas Company (now Enstar). He later went to work for Xerox Corporation as a field service technician, from which he retired in 1994. A lifelong "ham", he was a founding member of the Moose Horn Amateur Radio Club, and with other members helped provide communications in the aftermath of the 1964 Good Friday earthquake. Community minded, he supported the early Soldotna Progress Days festivities, the Fly-In Breakfast at Soldotna airport, and the Caribou Hills Cabin Hoppers' Family Fun Day events with audio equipment. He and other members of MHARC also provided radio communications for tracking racers in the Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race. Ed loved meeting and talking with people. An avid snow machine enthusiast, many memorable adventures were had in the Caribou Hills with friends and family. Ed is survived by his wife Pauline, his son James, daughter Melanie and son-in-law James Scritchfield of Soldotna, Alaska, son Gerry, daughter-in-law Laura (nee Osborn) and granddaughters Ashley and Lindsey of Gilbert, Arizona, his brother John Warren and sister-in-law Mary Rose (nee Schafroth) Back of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews in Colorado, and in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, all of whom miss him dearly



