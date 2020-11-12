Lifelong Alaskan and Kasilof resident, Mr. Joshua Paul Olsen, 15, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Kasilof.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Chapel – 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy – Kenai. Burial will follow services at the Spruce Grove Memorial Park Cemetery in Kasilof. Chaplin Frank Alioto will be officiating. Pallbearers will include Todd Tobel, Brian Rogers, Doug Stevens, Rob Massengill, Kristofer Mertz, and Charles Randall.
Josh was born Sept. 2, 2005 in Soldotna, Alaska to Ryan Olsen and Jessica Tobel. Josh attended Tustumena Elementary from Kindergarten till 5th grade then Pahoa Elementary for 6th grade. For 7thand 8th grade he attended Kenai Middle School. He was a 9TH grade student at Soldotna High School. He has lived in Alaska most of his life living in Pahoa, Hawaii from 2016 to2017 and living in Kenai and Kasilof while in Alaska. He enjoyed wood working, playing on his computer, being with his friends, welding, helping others, building, and fixing things.
The family wrote, "Josh's patience and love for helping others in unmatched. He was always willing to give his last to whomever may be in need. A good brother in every way. A great son. A friend like no other. He was a giver in the arts of hugs and help. A beautiful soul and a generous spirit. A true blessing, a true heart. A true friend. A true brother. A true son. A permanent light that will forever shine. Josh will forever live in our memories and hearts."
He was preceded in death by his great-great grandparents, Sam & Ceemay Paris; great grandparents, Larry and Faye Stevens; great grandparents, Tony and Cee Kirkland.
He is survived by his mother Jessica (Todd) Tobel of Kasilof; sisters, Janel Olsen and Jade Rogers of Kasilof; twin brothers, Khyl and Khayden Tobel of Kasilof; step-brother, Mason Tobel of Kasilof; grandparents, Doug Stevens and Colleen Ebnet of St Could, Minnesota and Rob and Diane Massengill of Kasilof, Alaska; grandmother, Keri Tobel of Amboy, Washington; great-grandparents, Larry & Ginny Plummer of Covina, California and uncle Steven LaMarche of Nikiski, Alaska.
Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Josh to P.O. Box 380 – Kasilof, Alaska 99610.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.