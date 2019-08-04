Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Helen Mize. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Kitty" passed away with her daughter at her side in Sparks, Nevada after a battle with cancer. Her going away party on her 99th birthday brought smiles to all. Not much could slow her down but she was ready to see her loved ones. Heaven's gain is our loss.

Kathleen Helen Foley was born in DaLamere, North Dakota to Hank and Ida (Simon) Foley. She graduated from high school in Havre, continuing on to Sacred Heart Nursing School in Havre, Montana graduating in 1941. She followed her mother to Alaska, working as a nurse at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. In 1943, she joined the United States Army as a nurse and was deployed to the Aleutian Chain. She cared for United States soldiers in the field for a year on Attu Island. She met her future husband, Wayne Mize, at the VFW post in Anchorage and they married in 1946. Their daughter Ida Mae was born in Anchorage.

The family then moved to California, where their son Wayne was born. They lived and raised their children in California, moved to Nevada, and retired to both Alaska and Arizona in the 80's.

Kitty worked as an RN in multiple hospitals, always caring for those in need. They retired to Yuma, Arizona where Kitty lived until December of 2018.

They traveled frequently; to Panama, Europe and Hawaii, as well as spending summers in Alaska. In 2016 Kitty and her son traveled to Washington DC with the Alaska Honor Flight. She was one of the oldest surviving female WWII veterans in America. She spent her life caring for others, gardening, reading and staying active in her community. "Grama Kitty" was a pillar of the family, the best storyteller and was treasured by all. Her family was always of utmost importance in her life and being a Veteran was a close second. Her faith in the Lord kept her strong until she was taken home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne (Weyman) Mize, her parents, Hank and Ida Foley, brothers Tom and Tiny (Pershing) Foley, and sister Lavonne Goodrich. She is survived by her daughter Ida Mae Wilson and John Evans of Sparks Nevada; son Wayne and Mary Mize of Sterling, granddaughters Morgan and husband Chad Aldridge also of Sterling and Sondra Padlo of Dallas Texas.

A service of remembrance will be held in Kenai at Star of the North Lutheran Church on September 15, 2019 at 2pm.

Grama will forever be remembered with love, laughter and the admiration for her kindness, style strength, common sense, frugalness, culinary skill and always being there for her family. Soar with Grampa and the eagles. We love you.

"Kitty" passed away with her daughter at her side in Sparks, Nevada after a battle with cancer. Her going away party on her 99th birthday brought smiles to all. Not much could slow her down but she was ready to see her loved ones. Heaven's gain is our loss.Kathleen Helen Foley was born in DaLamere, North Dakota to Hank and Ida (Simon) Foley. She graduated from high school in Havre, continuing on to Sacred Heart Nursing School in Havre, Montana graduating in 1941. She followed her mother to Alaska, working as a nurse at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. In 1943, she joined the United States Army as a nurse and was deployed to the Aleutian Chain. She cared for United States soldiers in the field for a year on Attu Island. She met her future husband, Wayne Mize, at the VFW post in Anchorage and they married in 1946. Their daughter Ida Mae was born in Anchorage.The family then moved to California, where their son Wayne was born. They lived and raised their children in California, moved to Nevada, and retired to both Alaska and Arizona in the 80's.Kitty worked as an RN in multiple hospitals, always caring for those in need. They retired to Yuma, Arizona where Kitty lived until December of 2018.They traveled frequently; to Panama, Europe and Hawaii, as well as spending summers in Alaska. In 2016 Kitty and her son traveled to Washington DC with the Alaska Honor Flight. She was one of the oldest surviving female WWII veterans in America. She spent her life caring for others, gardening, reading and staying active in her community. "Grama Kitty" was a pillar of the family, the best storyteller and was treasured by all. Her family was always of utmost importance in her life and being a Veteran was a close second. Her faith in the Lord kept her strong until she was taken home.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne (Weyman) Mize, her parents, Hank and Ida Foley, brothers Tom and Tiny (Pershing) Foley, and sister Lavonne Goodrich. She is survived by her daughter Ida Mae Wilson and John Evans of Sparks Nevada; son Wayne and Mary Mize of Sterling, granddaughters Morgan and husband Chad Aldridge also of Sterling and Sondra Padlo of Dallas Texas.A service of remembrance will be held in Kenai at Star of the North Lutheran Church on September 15, 2019 at 2pm.Grama will forever be remembered with love, laughter and the admiration for her kindness, style strength, common sense, frugalness, culinary skill and always being there for her family. Soar with Grampa and the eagles. We love you. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close