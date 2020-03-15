Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Muller. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Muller departed this world to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born to Benjamin and Ruby Muller in Bay City, Texas and is survived by her sisters, Cynthia (Frank), Elizabeth (Chet) and Madeline (Tab), aunts and uncle, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1974.



Born with severe cerebral palsy, everyday life was a challenge for her, but her independent spirit

took over and she moved from Texas to Alaska in 1991. Kathleen loved to write poetry, read, sing and laugh. As a lover of God and life, she was a devout Christian. She had a contagious laugh and a beautiful, joyful spirit. Being very patriotic, Kathleen loved to sing the National Anthem at baseball games in Kenai, Alaska.



She wanted to be treated with respect as the intelligent person that she was. She was proud to be her own guardian and make decisions for herself. She was so friendly, and thus had many friends. Now walking and running in heaven, she will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 4 pm at the Kenai Grace Brethren Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to help people with disabilities enjoy extra circular activities through Frontier Community Services, 43335 K-Beach Road, #36, Soldotna, AK 99669 or to the Kenai Grace Brethren Church, 406 McCollum Dr, Kenai, AK 99611.

Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 15, 2020

