Kenai resident, Mrs. Kathryn Helen Searle, 89, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
Public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Chapel – 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy – Kenai. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Following services, she will be laid to rest at Spruce Grove Memorial Park in Kasilof. Pastor Mary Glaze will be officiating. Pallbearers will include - Gabriel Guthrie, Kennaty Kerley, Rocky Henry and Roy Young.
Kathryn was born March 19, 1931 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She moved to Alaska in November of 1981. She lived in Ketchikan up until 1998 before moving to Kenai. She worked for the Pioneer Home in Ketchikan and was head of Laundry department until she retired. She was a member of the Church of The Nazarene. Kathryn loved playing Bingo, Puzzles, and Horses.
The family wrote, "She was very proud of her lineage. She would often say, "I'm a Campbell, the fighting Boars and we will never give up." She would also tell them of the family's Castle in Scotland with their Crest on the door. She loved her family deeply and never knew a stranger."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Earl D. Searle; parents, Geneva and Harold Campbell; brothers, Ross and Roy Campbell; sisters, Mildred Rhodes, Ruth Buminglad, Cora Coats and Betty Sage.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy E. Henderson of Kenai, Janie L. Young of Soldotna, V. Jean Raymond of Stanfield, Oregon, Barbara K. Searle of Soldotna, and Christy E. Perez of Ketchikan, Alaska; sons, Danny D.R. Searle of Tucson, AZ, Eddie S. Searle of Hermiston, Oregon, and Michael V. Searle of Stanfield, Oregon; brother, Bob Campbell of Costa Mesa, CA and George Campbell of Yuba City, CA; sisters, Ann Batchlor of Sacramento, CA and Marilyn Ladd of Sutter, CA; 32 grandchildren, 79 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Kathryn to Cathy Henderson – P.O. BOX 3176 – Kenai, Ak 99611.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
