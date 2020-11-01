Kathy Ann Turner, age 64 passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on August 20, 1956.

She later moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1983, and than to Soldotna where she lived for 30 years. After that she moved to Cape Coral, Florida where she passed.

She married Dale B. Turner on November 2nd, 1985 in Kauai, Hawaii.

Kathy is survived by her husband (Dale) and her daughters (Amy, Michelle and Jessica), their children.

Kathy was a devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

