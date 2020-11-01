1/1
Kathy Ann Turner
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Ann Turner, age 64 passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on August 20, 1956.
She later moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1983, and than to Soldotna where she lived for 30 years. After that she moved to Cape Coral, Florida where she passed.
She married Dale B. Turner on November 2nd, 1985 in Kauai, Hawaii.
Kathy is survived by her husband (Dale) and her daughters (Amy, Michelle and Jessica), their children.
Kathy was a devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 31, 2020
I love and miss you so so much Mom. You were so an amazing Mother and Grandmother.
Michelle Turner
Daughter
October 30, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I had the pleasure of knowing her about 6 years ago. She helped take care of my Mom. She was such a sweet ,gentle and caring person. My heart goes out to her family!!
Terri Smith
Terri Smith
Friend
October 30, 2020
I remember Kathy from High School too. She was always nice. I never knew what happened to her. Condolences to her family.
Sheri Estabrook Taylor
Classmate
October 30, 2020
I remember Kathy from high school. She was a spunky slice of life! I’ve often wondered where she landed after graduation. It sounds like she has had a fine life, albeit too short. My condolences to her family.
Marcia Williams
Classmate
October 30, 2020
Kathy was an amazing person. She was like a second momma to me when I was a teenager. I'll never forget all of the things she did for me growing up and being besties with Amy. She will be truly missed and thought of always. Rest in heaven Kathy you are so loved.
Chelsey Oshields
Friend
October 30, 2020
Mom, I love you so much. You were everything to me. I miss you so much.
Jessica Oleson
Daughter
October 30, 2020
Kathy had a heart of gold. Beautiful inside and outside. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rest well, beautiful lady. We love you
Teri magone
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved