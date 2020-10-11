Keith Huss, a longtime Kenai Peninsula resident, died unexpectedly Sept. 29. He was 57.

Keith was born July 21, 1963 in Denver, CO to Mike and Christina Huss, later driving in the family car to Kenai in the winter of 1967. His childhood was spent playing in the Woodland neighborhood with dozens of kids who eventually became the Huss' extended family. In 1982 he graduated from Soldotna High School, having flourished on the football field and building on his cadre of friends. He was extremely competitive, especially at the card table, and was not known for losing well at cribbage.

Keith's ability to connect with people opened many doors in his life, leading to incredible encounters around the world, not the least of which were delivering his famous barbecue ribs to the Cleveland Indians baseball team in their locker room before a game with the Colorado Rockies and shooting rocket launchers in Cambodia with a military general. When his stories got so big you really doubted their authenticity, he would produce photos that backed them up.

Keith was the ultimate, and if you asked him, the best fisherman around. He loved taking friends and family out on his boats to catch fish, regaling them with stories that often included small amounts of truth and larger-than-life descriptions. On the water, as well as in settings around the world, Keith was always the largest and loudest personality in the room. Few people ever met Keith without remembering. Chance meetings turned into enduring friendships and Keith embraced and nurtured these daily.

Keith loved to tease, but he could take it as well as dish it out. When his friends mockingly compared him to a goofy, but lovable movie character, Keith embraced the nickname, and for most of his adult life was known as Uncle Buck. The one thing Keith did not have a sense of humor about was the Denver Broncos, holing up on Sundays to watch the game without distraction. It was the one time in life he didn't want to be around people.

The Uncle Buck moniker became the identity for a multitude of businesses. At different times he owned Uncle Buck's Guide Service, Uncle Buck's Direct Alaskan Seafood, Uncle Buck's Fishing Lodge and Uncle Buck's Rollin Alaska Smokehouse. He also spent several years working in the oil industry.

Keith lived every day like it was his last, and what mattered most to him were friends and family. He was especially proud of his nieces and nephews, and loved to spoil them with Christmas cash, even when he couldn't afford it. He was not too proud to ask for help, but in turn gave whenever a friend was in need. Keith lived a colorful and unfiltered life, never pretending to be someone he wasn't, acknowledging in his own words that "I'm not for everyone." But based on the outpouring of grief after his death, Keith was for plenty. As Keith loved to say, "Thanks for playing."

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bernie Huss. He is survived by his sisters Marla Huss Patrias (Ed) and Sandra Lewis (Tony); brother Michael Huss (Carole); sister-in-law Kristin Huss Green (Tom); nieces Lauren Chavoustie (Gavin), Greta Huss and Emily Green; and nephews Ryan and Peter (Sharleen) Green, Owen Huss, Isaac and Aidan Lewis, Gus Patrias and Oliver and Tracy Clyncke.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in Alaska next summer. Details for making a memorial gift in Keith's name will be posted on his Facebook page soon.



