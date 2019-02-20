Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nikiski resident Kevin Jay Hamman, 60, passed away of natural causes Feb. 16, 2019 at home.



There will be a celebration of his life 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 2, at Trinity Christian Center with a potluck reception to follow at the church.



Kevin was born May 19, 1958 in Portland, Oregon at the Portland Air Force base hospital. He lived out his youth all over Oregon attending a total of seventeen different schools.



He moved to Alaska in 1980, where he made a name for himself in the wrestling community as a competitor and referee. He was an avid fisherman and commercial fished most of his years in Alaska. He was an adventurous outdoorsman and hunter and got his last black bear this past summer. He wore many hats in his professional life as an oilfield worker and chef that brought him to many different places in the states and on the slope.



He is preceded in death by his mother Jay Richno, father Kenton Hamman, and nephew Allen Thompson.



Kevin is survived by his wife Leslie; children, Kevin, Nathan, Spike, Connor, Krystal and their respective spouses and children; his siblings, Kelli, Kirk, Joe, Mark; step-father, Carl Richno and many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was an involved father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to bring light through humor.



5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

