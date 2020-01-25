Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim LaBrell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Eagles Club, Send Flowers Obituary

Kim LeBrell, a life-long resident of Alaska, passed away peacefully on January 13th, 2020. Kim is survived by her daughter Amy Liston, brother Mark LeBrell, sister in-law Debra LeBrell, and her father Richard Morse. She is predeceased by her daughter Jessica Liston, her mother Virginia "Tiny" Morse, and sister Karen LeBrell. Kim was the most selfless person you would have ever met. She truly lived to the fullest by simple pleasures of thriving off of giving to others, being a listening ear, and to make even a stranger smile. It gave her the utmost joy being there for anyone in need. She also had an incredible passion for animals. Kim dearly loved her home state, but during the cold winter months she set sail to Mexico where she spent time along the sandy beaches releasing turtle back to the ocean. An invitation is extended to family and friends to join her celebration of life at the Eagles Club, Sunday January 26, 2020 at 2:30pm. 5791 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK 99611. The family would like to express thanks in advance for the wonderful memories to be shared. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 25, 2020

