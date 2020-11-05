Kim Louise Lofstedt (Kimi) passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Sunday, October 25th 2020 at Anchorage Providence Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 21st 1955 to Clarice and Harold Isaacson in Palmer, Alaska, where she lived for much of her childhood. Her father sadly passed away when she was quite young, and sometime later Clarice remarried Harold Dale, who Kimi grew to love dearly. She and brother Paul were suddenly blessed with many siblings and in 1968 the clan moved to Kenai, Alaska for a fresh start.



Ever popular, Kimi spent her "growing up" years well, involving herself in many school clubs and activities, dance classes, and making a multitude of close life long friends. She also developed a strong sense of independence and work ethic, holding several jobs to help support herself. After early graduation from Kenai Central High School in 1973, Kimi embarked on a series of education, work, and travel adventures that took her through-out southern Alaska and Hawaii, until her heart returned her to Kenai and her family for good. Of course, she set about building herself a cabin right away.



In 1977 Kimi married high schoolmate, Craig Lofstedt. In time she joined him in working for the family business, eventually becoming the co-owners of Kenai Air Alaska. When the time came to start their family she found her true calling and eagerly became a full time mother and homemaker. Kimi lived a full and rich life, and was solidly grounded in her love of our Lord, her family, and truly dear friends, but her greatest earthly joy was being called "Granny" by Ruthie and Silas. She was devoted to her extended family at Kenai Bible Church and heavily involved with Kenai Little League, PTA, volunteering at voting poles, ABC, and many local organizations.



Kimi is survived by her husband Craig Lofstedt, daughter Curry and son-in-law Jason, daughter April and son-in-law Stewart, grandchildren Silas and Ruthie, brother Terry Dale and spouse Lynn, brother Mike Dale and spouse Sylvia, brother Paul Dale and spouse Brenda, brother Greg Dale and spouse Sandra, brother Luke Dale and spouse Tiffney, her most precious guiding light Carol Anderson, and numerous extended family members throughout the country.



Kimi was and remains the pillar, the heart, and the soul of our family. Her faith was the core of who she was and her source of character, inner strength, powerful will, and amazing grace. We will miss her greatly and cherish her memory all of our days. We will always love her and be comforted that she is at complete rest and peace in Jesus's loving arms.



Due to the pandemic, we are respecting Kimi's wishes in avoiding a large gathering. A tentative service is planned in spring or summer of 2021 in Kenai, Alaska.

