Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333

Kirsten Elizabeth Amend left this planet July 15th, 2019, while stationed in Germany with the United States Air Force. She was born at home in Kenai, Alaska May 25th, 1997. She lived in Kasilof and Kenai her whole life until joining the Air Force. She was a lover of cats, dogs, bunnies and most small, furry creatures. She was great at origami, Sudoku, baking, making jewelry, and pretty much anything she tried her hand at. She wanted to travel the world, and Germany and Japan were at the top of her list.



Her crazy chuckle and wacky humor will stay with us forever.



She is survived by her parents: Oliver Jr. and Sarah Amend (Kasilof, AK); Her siblings: Wendy Amend (Kenai, AK), Heidi Amend (Homer, AK) Faith Amend (Sioux Falls, SD), Felicity Amend (Kenai, AK), Nathanael Amend (Japan), Benjamin Amend (Texas), Emily Amend (Kasilof, AK). Her half Siblings: Oliver Amend 3 rd (Kenai, AK), and John Amend. Her nieces and nephews: Sephira, Sebestian, Averee, Knox,Xander and Kiana; Her Grandmas: Eleanore Baun (McMinnville, OR) and Cissy Amend (Hilo, HI); and numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and 2nd cousins.



She is preceded in death by her Grandpas: Karl Baun and Oliver Amend SR.; her Aunt Susie Lynch; and her nephew Zian Amend. A private service will be held at the Peninsula Memorial Chapel



