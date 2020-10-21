Larry D. Nicholson, 73, of Sterling, Alaska, passed away on October 7,2020 after a three-year battle with cancer.







He was born in Tulare, CA on October 18,1946 to the late Duane and Mary Ann Nicholson. Larry graduate from Tulare Union High School in 1964 and attended College of Sequoias until 1966 when he enlisted in the United State Air Force. After completing basic training, Larry was offered the opportunity to try out for the elite USAF Pararescue team. Larry completed pararescue training and was awarded the outstand graduate in the Class 68-2. He served in Vietnam between December 1967 to December 1968, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross along with other medals and commendations.







Upon returning from Vietnam, Larry married Sonya Proctor on December 28,1968. The couple moves to Eureka, California where Larry attended Humboldt State University completing his bachelor's degree in Wildlife management. In 1974, Larry and Sonya moved to Kodiak, AK. where Larry began his 20-year career with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. During his time with ADF&G, he was a pilot, diver, and fisheries biologist. From 1984 until his retirement, Larry was the Regional Supervisor for Southwest Commercial Fisheries Division, which encompassed Kodiak, and the Alaska Peninsula.







Larry's true joy came with the birth of his two children, Shane and Jennifer and he spent all of his time away from work fostering a home full of joy and adventure. He gave 110% to his family and showed tremendous love, pride, and encouragement in everything they did. He was extremely loyal to his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.







Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sonya Nicholson; b rother, Dennis Nicholson and wife Carolyn; son, Shane Nicholson and wife Kendra; his daughter, Jennifer McMillan and husband Reid; and grandchildren, Ashleigh and Trent Nicholson and Hunter and Madison McMillan. He was also blessed to have numerous loving family members and friends.







A celebration of life will be held at a later date but his memory will forever live in the hearts of those that loved him.







Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 21, 2020.