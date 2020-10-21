1/1
Larry D Nicholson
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry D. Nicholson, 73, of Sterling, Alaska, passed away on October 7,2020 after a three-year battle with cancer.



He was born in Tulare, CA on October 18,1946 to the late Duane and Mary Ann Nicholson. Larry graduate from Tulare Union High School in 1964 and attended College of Sequoias until 1966 when he enlisted in the United State Air Force. After completing basic training, Larry was offered the opportunity to try out for the elite USAF Pararescue team. Larry completed pararescue training and was awarded the outstand graduate in the Class 68-2. He served in Vietnam between December 1967 to December 1968, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross along with other medals and commendations.



Upon returning from Vietnam, Larry married Sonya Proctor on December 28,1968. The couple moves to Eureka, California where Larry attended Humboldt State University completing his bachelor's degree in Wildlife management. In 1974, Larry and Sonya moved to Kodiak, AK. where Larry began his 20-year career with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. During his time with ADF&G, he was a pilot, diver, and fisheries biologist. From 1984 until his retirement, Larry was the Regional Supervisor for Southwest Commercial Fisheries Division, which encompassed Kodiak, and the Alaska Peninsula.



Larry's true joy came with the birth of his two children, Shane and Jennifer and he spent all of his time away from work fostering a home full of joy and adventure. He gave 110% to his family and showed tremendous love, pride, and encouragement in everything they did. He was extremely loyal to his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.



Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sonya Nicholson; b rother, Dennis Nicholson and wife Carolyn; son, Shane Nicholson and wife Kendra; his daughter, Jennifer McMillan and husband Reid; and grandchildren, Ashleigh and Trent Nicholson and Hunter and Madison McMillan. He was also blessed to have numerous loving family members and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date but his memory will forever live in the hearts of those that loved him.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved