On February 6, 2020 Larry Dean Clovis, 75, passed away in Soldotna, Alaska after a battle with cancer. Larry Dean Clovis was born on May 31, 1944 in Durango, Colorado to Charles and Betty Clovis.



He grew up around Fort Hall Idaho and joined the Navy in 1962 where he served two tours with the Pacific Fleet, on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier as the Gunner's Mate. Larry moved to Alaska in 1971 where he started work in sawmills of Seldovia and retired in the oil patch.



Larry has five sibling: brother Bud (Deloris) Clovis of Blackfoot, ID, his children Kelly (Joan) Clovis, Jay (Kelly) Merritt, Jerry (Joan) Merritt, Cheryl Merritt, sister Sharon (Mike) Day of Soldotna, AK, her children Donita Fry, Wayne Baker, Robby Belnap, twin sister Lorna Bunch of Soldotna, AK, her children Kahlene (Chuck)



Larry has four daughters: Carina Cassel, from Kennewick, WA, Dina (Tim) Lish from Fort Hall, ID, Verina (Aaron) Shehan from Cumming, Georgia and Billie Joe Clovis who preceded him in death. He has nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Larry is survived by his wife Eve Alain Clovis. They met in 1998 and wed in 2000 in Seldovia, Alaska. They lived a full life of adventure and work. They split their time between Soldotna, Seldovia, and Hawaii. Larry loved to trap pigs, fish the ocean, dig clams, build, and stay busy. He never stopped building and creating. He was riding his dozer pushing dirt with his cemo, "the Bomb" as he called, it in his pocket until recently. Even though Larry knew he wasn't going to be here forever, he lived like he was.



Larry was fortunate to have great friends and family through the years. A special thank you to Laurie and Lonnie Freeman, Keith Gain, Gary and Diane Cronin, Kelly and Joan Clovis, and Al Sholt.



A celebration of life with friends and family will be held in July.

