Larry Hull passed
away December 24, 2018.
He is survived by his son,
Aaron Hull, sisters Patricia
Higgins of Wisconsin.
Larry, you are a son,
brother, father and friend
and loved. We will honor
you and pay our respects to
a life we were fortunate to
be a part of.
Larry was preceded in
death by his father, mother
and brother.
Graveside services will be
held February 20, 2019 at
Spruce Grove Cemetery, Kasilof, Alaska at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please "pay forward" with love,
kindness and acceptance to all.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 15, 2019