Longtime Soldotna resident Laura Elizabeth Sauve, 61, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 surrounded by her twins, Zachary and Machaela Sauve at Central Peninsula Hospital from complications of cirrhosis.



Services will be held at a later date.



Laura was born May 6, 1959 in Dallas, Texas. She moved to Alaska to spend her remaining years in Soldotna. She was married to Zachary and Machaela's father when she found out she was having twins.



Laura always knew how to make light of things and filled any room with laughter and joy. Laura's biggest accomplishment in life were her children. She will be missed greatly and always remembered in her family's heart.



Laura is survived by her daughter, Machaela Elizabeth Sauve; and son, Zachary Vee Sauve, both of Soldotna; and her brothers, Neal Edward Oelke of Addison, Texas.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store